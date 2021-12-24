Robert Stan Purchases 22,500 Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan acquired 22,500 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,049.94).

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.77) on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 117.80 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.41. The company has a market capitalization of £286.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

