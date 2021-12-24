Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CRL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.50.

CRL stock opened at $369.20 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $243.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.89 and a 200 day moving average of $397.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

