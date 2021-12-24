Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
RHHBY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. 2,197,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
