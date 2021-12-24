Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

RHHBY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. 2,197,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Roche by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after acquiring an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,078 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Roche by 45.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 19.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 76,745 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

