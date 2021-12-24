Rocket Vault-RocketX Market Capitalization Achieves $10.42 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.