Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IRadimed stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

