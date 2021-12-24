Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,350.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW opened at $338.38 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $349.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

