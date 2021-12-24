Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.39 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.