Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,011 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

NYSE:ITW opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

