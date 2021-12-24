Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,923 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KB. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 153,804 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $53.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

