Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $57,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $679.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

