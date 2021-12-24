Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,798 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.13. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.