Rupee 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $56,252.26 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00034556 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

