RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $8.21 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 6.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day moving average is $171.14. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

