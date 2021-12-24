RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

