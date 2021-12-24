Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of SB opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $70,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

