SafePal (SFP) Market Capitalization Hits $170.70 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, SafePal has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003086 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $170.70 million and $36.60 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008175 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002106 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.