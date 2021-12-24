Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $24.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SBH opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 470,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

