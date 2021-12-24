Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 248,417 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,646,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,417 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Airbnb worth $443,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $171.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,014. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

