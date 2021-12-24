Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 808,325 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $652,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $228.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.58. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

