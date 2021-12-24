Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 2,270 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

BATS INDA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,612 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

