Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $132.99. 355,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

