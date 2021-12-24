Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.31. 3,110,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

