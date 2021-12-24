Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 230 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,085. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

