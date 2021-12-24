Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 85 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

