Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of SCHN opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $845.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

