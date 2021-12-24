Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. Schroders has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.