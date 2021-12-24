Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

SCHP opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.