Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,312 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Selective Insurance Group worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.59 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

