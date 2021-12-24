SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $487,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,809 shares of company stock worth $24,180,956 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $35,360,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,799,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

