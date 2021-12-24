SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,655 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Biogen by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.17 and a 200 day moving average of $305.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

