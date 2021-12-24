Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 38,129 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

NYSE FCT opened at $11.80 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

