Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

NYSE JHI opened at $19.01 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.