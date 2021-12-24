SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SIGA stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $592.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.42.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 512,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 81,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 265,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 109,042 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

