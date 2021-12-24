Sigma Planning Corp Has $795,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.