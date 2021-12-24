Sigma Planning Corp Sells 441 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,823,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 157,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

