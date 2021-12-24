Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

DT Midstream stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

