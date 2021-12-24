Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

