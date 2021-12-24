Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.