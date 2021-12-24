Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $262,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $108.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.