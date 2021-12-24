Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

