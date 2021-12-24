Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.