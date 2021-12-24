Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

