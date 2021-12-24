Signaturefd LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

NTRS opened at $118.21 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.