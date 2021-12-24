Signaturefd LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ COIN opened at $268.15 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,389 shares of company stock worth $205,261,892.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.