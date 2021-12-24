Signaturefd LLC Has $180,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth $289,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.8% during the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 503,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of CCEP opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

