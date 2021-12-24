Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.