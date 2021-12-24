Signaturefd LLC Purchases 223 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $66.76 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

