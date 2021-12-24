Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 75,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domo by 145,949.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 589,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $50.64 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

