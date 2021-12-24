Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Up 3.5%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

