SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,525 shares during the period. SiTime comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.31% of SiTime worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $473,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 50.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $283.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.62. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.21, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

