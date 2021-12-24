SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to post sales of $182.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $699.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $743.83 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $784.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SkillSoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in SkillSoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKIL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 430,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,330. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

